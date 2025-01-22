﻿
Students are cleaning up by renting hotel rooms

A Wuhan student's post on paying for a hotel room by the hour so he could do his washing has gone viral with the trend benefiting both cash-strapped users and hotels in low season.
Who knew hotel rooms were good for more than just crashing after a long day? Well, thanks to a viral video, they're also becoming the ultimate laundromat!

Forget your standard laundry routine. Some savvy students in Wuhan are turning hotel rooms into washing machines-on-demand.

The hack? Rent an hourly hotel room just for the laundry service. For about 100 yuan (US$13.76), you can wash and dry your clothes in comfort. The trend on social media racked up 120 million views.

The hotel laundry hacks have gained traction on social media, particularly among university students and renters. Detailed guides on washing clothes in hotel rooms, along with hundreds of tips and comparisons of hotel laundry machines, have been widely shared.

So why are university students and renters embracing this trend? Well, campus laundry rooms are often packed, and many schools don't have dryers. Imagine waiting days for your sweaters and jackets to air dry in the humidity. Yikes!

Hotels are cashing in on this off-peak trend too, with many encouraging guests to book rooms just for laundry, especially during slow times.

Data from Trip.com shows that about 60 percent of domestic three- and four-star hotels now offer self-service laundry facilities, with a coverage rate of 73 percent in newly opened hotels.

﻿
