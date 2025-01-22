Students are cleaning up by renting hotel rooms

Who knew hotel rooms were good for more than just crashing after a long day? Well, thanks to a viral video, they're also becoming the ultimate laundromat!

Forget your standard laundry routine. Some savvy students in Wuhan are turning hotel rooms into washing machines-on-demand.

The hack? Rent an hourly hotel room just for the laundry service. For about 100 yuan (US$13.76), you can wash and dry your clothes in comfort. The trend on social media racked up 120 million views.