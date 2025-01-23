China probes senior political advisor for suspected discipline, law violation

Qizhala, a member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, is under investigation for suspected severe violation of Party discipline and the law, an official statement said Thursday.

Qizhala, also deputy head of the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee, is investigated by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Commission of Supervision, according to the statement.