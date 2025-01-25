China expels Philippine vessels for unlawfully entering waters near Tiexian Jiao
13:37 UTC+8, 2025-01-25 0
A China Coast Guard spokesperson on Saturday said two Philippine vessels have been expelled for unlawfully intruding into waters near Tiexian Jiao of China's Nansha Qundao.
The vessels, which attempted to illegally land on the reef and collect sand samples on Friday, have been warned and driven away by the CCG, according to spokesperson Liu Dejun.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
