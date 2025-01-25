News / Nation

Beijing, Shanghai, Hong Kong rank among top 10 innovation cities globally: report

Xinhua
  15:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-25       0
Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong rank among the world's top 10 innovation cities, alongside other cities from the United States, Britain and Japa.
Xinhua
  15:05 UTC+8, 2025-01-25       0

Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong rank among the world's top 10 innovation cities, alongside other cities from the United States, Britain and Japan, according to a recently released assessment report on sci-tech innovation.

The report, published on Friday, was compiled by the Shenzhen International Science and Technology Information Center, the Center for Industrial Development and Environmental Governance of Tsinghua University, and research publishing and information analytics company Elsevier, the Science and Technology Daily reported on Saturday.

The report is based on the collaborative development index of education, sci-tech and talent, and offers an in-depth evaluation of 30 cities around the world. It aims to provide insights into global urban innovation and development trends and highlights the strength of cities in science and technology innovation.

The top 10 innovation cities are Boston, San Francisco, Beijing, London, New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo.

In terms of education, Boston, London and Hong Kong rank as the top three, while London, Beijing, Shanghai and New York are cities with relatively balanced development in both basic and higher education.

From the perspective of innovation, San Francisco, Boston and Beijing are the top three cities. The report suggests that strengthening the innovation ecosystem, including enhancing the economic foundation, promoting the integration of industry, academia and research, boosting scientific infrastructure, and fostering cross-regional cooperation, is crucial for Chinese cities to enhance their innovation capabilities.

In terms of talent development, five cities from the United States and five from China, which include Beijing, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shanghai, rank in the top 10.

According to the report, Chinese cities such as Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shanghai also demonstrate exceptional performance in talent potential, reflecting strong momentum in talent development.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     