China, US should find right way to get along in new era: Wang Yi

China and the United States should find the right way to get along in the new era, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said in a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held at the latter's request on Friday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said Chinese President Xi Jinping held an important phone call with US President Donald Trump last Friday and reached a series of consensus. The development of the China-US relations have ushered in a new important node, Wang said.

Xi comprehensively expounded China's policy to the United States, and Trump responded positively, expressing his expectation to maintain good relations with Xi and emphasizing that US-China cooperation can solve many problems in the world, Wang said.

The two heads of state have pointed out the direction and set the tone for China-US relations, said Wang.

The teams of both sides should follow through on the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintain communication, control differences, expand cooperation based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, promote the stable, healthy and sustainable development of China-US relations, and find the right way for China and the United States to get along in the new era, he said.

Wang said that the Communist Party of China's leadership is the choice of the Chinese people. China's development has a clear historical logic and a strong innate driving force, he said, adding China's goal is to deliver a better life to the people and make greater contributions to the world.

China has no intention to overtake or replace any country, but must safeguard its legitimate rights to development, he said.

Elaborating on China's principle and position on the Taiwan question, Wang asked the United States to handle it with caution.

Taiwan has been an integral part of China's territory since ancient times, Wang said, stressing that China will never allow Taiwan to be separated from the motherland.

Wang noted that the United States made solemn commitments to the one-China policy in the three China-US joint communiques and should not go back on its word.

For his part, Rubio said that the United States and China are two great nations. The US-China relations are the most important bilateral relationship of the 21st century and will shape the future of the world, he said.

The United States is willing to engage in candid communication with China, resolve differences properly, manage bilateral relations in a mature and cautious way, jointly address global challenges and maintain world peace and stability, he said.

Rubio said the United States does not support "Taiwan independence" and hopes the Taiwan question can be resolved by peaceful means which are acceptable to both sides of the Taiwan Strait.

Wang said major countries should act like major countries and should take on their due international responsibilities, safeguard world peace and help all countries achieve common development.

Wang expressed his hope that Rubio would make the right decisions and play a constructive role for the future of the Chinese and the American people, as well as for global peace and stability.