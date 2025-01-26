5.1-magnitude quake hits Taiwan: CENC
A 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Tainan City of China's Taiwan at 7:38am Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored 23.17 degrees north latitude and 120.48 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
