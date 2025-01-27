Terracotta Warriors welcoming Chinese New Year with extended hours, more tickets

The Emperor Qinshihuang's Mausoleum Site Museum, home to the renowned Terracotta Warriors located in northwest China's Shaanxi Province, will extend their opening hours and offer more tickets to accommodate the expected surge of visitors during the Spring Festival holiday.

From January 29 to February 3, the museum will add 90 minutes to its daily schedule, opening from 7:30 am to 7 pm, with the daily ticket limit raised by 10,000 to 75,000, according to the museum.

Other museums in the provincial capital Xi'an, including Shaanxi History Museum and Xi'an Beilin Museum, have also announced extended opening hours during the holiday.

The Spring Festival, or the Chinese New Year, is the country's most important traditional holiday. The festival falls on January 29 this year, with an eight-day public holiday from January 28 to February 4. During the period, tens of millions of people will travel across the country to celebrate with family and explore cultural landmarks.

Xi'an, a city with over 3,100 years of history, is one of China's most renowned tourist destinations. As the capital of 13 ancient dynasties, it is home to iconic sites, such as the Terracotta Warriors, the Giant Wild Goose Pagoda and the Bell Tower.

By extending hours and increasing ticket availability, the museums aim to make their treasures more accessible, allowing domestic and international visitors to immerse themselves in the ancient capital's history during this special time of the year.