China's oil, gas output exceeds 400 million tonnes for first time

China's crude oil and natural gas output exceeded 400 million tons of oil equivalent for the first time in 2024, according to the National Energy Administration.

The country's crude oil and natural gas output has sustained a robust annual growth streak of over 10 million tons for the eighth consecutive year, the administration said.

Crude oil production reached 213 million tons in 2024, an increase of 24 million tons from 2018, while natural gas production reached 246.4 billion cubic meters, with an average annual growth of over 13 billion cubic meters in the past six years.

Offshore and unconventional reserves have become the primary contributors to production growth. For example, China's shale oil output surged to 6 million tons in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of over 30 percent.

Meanwhile, China's shale gas production remained strong, exceeding 25 billion cubic meters, according to the administration.