News / Nation

China's oil, gas output exceeds 400 million tonnes for first time

Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0
China's crude oil and natural gas output exceeded 400 million tons of oil equivalent for the first time in 2024.
Xinhua
  18:02 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0

China's crude oil and natural gas output exceeded 400 million tons of oil equivalent for the first time in 2024, according to the National Energy Administration.

The country's crude oil and natural gas output has sustained a robust annual growth streak of over 10 million tons for the eighth consecutive year, the administration said.

Crude oil production reached 213 million tons in 2024, an increase of 24 million tons from 2018, while natural gas production reached 246.4 billion cubic meters, with an average annual growth of over 13 billion cubic meters in the past six years.

Offshore and unconventional reserves have become the primary contributors to production growth. For example, China's shale oil output surged to 6 million tons in 2024, marking a year-on-year increase of over 30 percent.

Meanwhile, China's shale gas production remained strong, exceeding 25 billion cubic meters, according to the administration.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     