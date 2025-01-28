﻿
Shenzhou-19 astronauts send Spring Festival greetings from space station

Xinhua
  21:07 UTC+8, 2025-01-28       0
Shenzhou-19 astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze sent their Spring Festival greetings from China's Tiangong space station.
Shenzhou-19 astronauts Cai Xuzhe, Song Lingdong, and Wang Haoze sent their Spring Festival greetings from China's Tiangong space station in a video released by the China Manned Space Agency on New Year's Eve.

The trio, dressed in blue jumpsuits adorned with traditional red auspicious cloud patterns, held two pieces of Chinese paper-cutting featuring the character "fu," symbolizing good luck.

"At this moment, I miss my family and friends even more. I wish you all a prosperous Year of the Snake, filled with good fortune and happiness," said Cai, the crew commander.

This is Cai's second time working and living in China's space station, but his first time celebrating the Spring Festival there. In 2022, he spent six months in space during the Shenzhou-14 mission.

"I am fortunate to have lived in a great era and fulfilled my space dream," said Song, as he wished young people a bright and promising future.

Wang, with her hands forming a heart shape above her head, said, "In the new year, may all your dreams come true."

Song and Wang are China's first post-90s astronauts to enter the space station. Wang is also the first female space engineer to work in the space station.

The astronauts have decorated the space station, orbiting about 400 km above Earth, with red couplets and the character "fu." Their New Year's Eve dinner includes dumplings, symbolizing reunion and prosperity, alongside a variety of dishes such as roast chicken, smoked fish, beef, and lettuce. They will also enjoy staple foods and soups like eight-treasure rice pudding, snow fungus soup, and tomato egg soup, complemented by orange juice and a candy gift pack.

The three astronauts entered the space station on October 30, 2024. In nearly three months, they conducted a series of scientific experiments and technical tests and completed tasks such as the installation of space debris protection devices on the space station during two spacewalks.

According to the CMSA, they will carry out 86 space science research and technology experiments during the six-month stay, covering various fields including space life science, microgravity fundamental physics, space material science, space medicine, and new space technologies. They will also engage in science education, public interest activities, and other payload tests.

This is the third Spring Festival since the full completion of the Chinese space station. Nine crew members from Shenzhou-15, Shenzhou-17, and Shenzhou-19 have welcomed the New Year and the Spring Festival in space.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
