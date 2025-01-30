China sees new daily box office revenue record on Chinese New Year 2025
11:55 UTC+8, 2025-01-30 0
China's daily box office reached a new milestone on Wednesday, the Spring Festival, also known as Chinese New Year, generating an impressive 1.805 billion yuan (about US$249 million) in earnings.
The number of moviegoers on the day totaled 35.15 million. Both the box office revenue and moviegoer count surpassed the previous records set on the 2021 Chinese New Year, the China Film Administration said on Thursday.
