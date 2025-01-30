A taste of the Manchu culture during Spring Festival in northeast China
Recently, a spring festival celebration featuring Manchu culture kicked off in Liaoning Province.
Traditional folk performances and unique local delicacies gave Sher Abbas, a Pakistani student, his very first taste of the festive atmosphere of Chinese New Year.
