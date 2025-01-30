Spring Festival and new visa policy attract int'l visitors to China
20:46 UTC+8, 2025-01-30 0
This year's Spring Festival has seen a surge in international tourists visiting China to experience the country's most important holiday.
20:46 UTC+8, 2025-01-30 0
This year's Spring Festival has seen a surge in international tourists visiting China to experience the country's most important holiday, as an expanded visa-free policy has made travel easier.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
Special Reports