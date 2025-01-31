An Egyptian student experiences Chinese New Year in north China's Tianjin

Ahmed mohamed Saleh, a 21-year-old student from Egypt, studies at Tianjin Foreign Studies University.

In his hometown, where the China-Egypt TEDA Suez Economic and Trade Cooperation Zone plays a key role in driving local economic growth, an increasing number of young Egyptians are coming to China to learn and experience the Chinese culture.

This year, Ahmed mohamed Saleh chooses to stay in China to feel the unique vibe of the lively Spring Festival.