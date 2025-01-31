China-Laos Railway draws global travelers, brings hearts closer
During the Spring Festival holiday, passengers travel home or explore new destinations via trains running between southwest China's Kunming and Vientiane in Laos. More than a way of transportation, the China-Laos Railway is boosting people-to-people exchanges along the cross-border route.
