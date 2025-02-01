Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge sees record daily passenger trips

The Zhuhai port of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge handled 156,000 inbound and outbound passenger trips on Friday, a daily record since the bridge's opening in 2018.

The 55-km bridge links China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), Macau SAR, and the city of Zhuhai in Guangdong Province. It is the world's longest bridge-and-tunnel sea crossing.

According to the border inspection authorities in Zhuhai, more than 454,000 passenger trips and over 69,000 vehicle trips were recorded through the bridge's Zhuhai port from Tuesday to Friday, the first four days of the Spring Festival holiday, up 22 percent and 32 percent respectively year on year.

Daily passenger flows at the port exceeded 100,000 on 50 days in 2024, a 10-fold increase from 2023.

More than 3 million trips by vehicles carrying number plates from Hong Kong or Macau were recorded at the port in 2024, accounting for 55 percent of its total traffic.