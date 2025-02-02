﻿
Robots add futuristic twist to China's Spring Festival

A group of humanoid robots performing a dance routine has become the most talked-about performance at this year's Spring Festival Gala, broadcast on Chinese New Year's Eve.
The Chinese Spring Festival is traditionally celebrated with dumplings, firecrackers and red paper-cut decorations. This year, however, a new element is joining the festivities: robots.

A group of humanoid robots performing a dance routine has become the most talked-about performance at this year's Spring Festival Gala, broadcast on Chinese New Year's Eve. These black-painted life-size robots, adorned with colorful sleeveless jackets, danced alongside 16 human performers in Yangko, a traditional folk dance renowned for its sweeping steps and twirling handkerchiefs.

Behind their precise mechanical arm movements is the integration of advanced AI algorithms and smart sensors.

In addition to the televised event, the first-ever tech-driven temple fair, held in Beijing's Haidian District, also combined cultural heritage with cutting-edge technology.

A robot greeting visitors with Chinese New Year blessings, a humanoid robot playing Peking Opera tunes, and the first AI display of the Chinese mythological character Lord Rabbit are all part of the ongoing 2025 Haidian Spring Festival-Themed Sci-Tech Temple Fair.

Over 70 AI application scenarios from over 50 innovative companies are on display, showcasing the integration of AI technology with traditional Spring Festival customs and elements.

Other attractions included a robot band and bipedal humanoid robot soccer matches, offering visitors a captivating and futuristic experience.

A recently viral video on social media showcased a performance in the city of Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, where robot dogs took the stage to perform a lion dance, enthralling the crowd.

During the 8-day Chinese New Year holiday, many Chinese people chose to climb mountains for exercise. A news story about an "exoskeleton robot" assisting climbers on Mount Tai, one of China's most popular mountain tourist spots, garnered widespread attention.

Weighing only 1.8 kg, this robotic leg device uses advanced ergonomics, power, electronics and AI algorithms to perceive lower limb movements and provide timely assistance, making mountain climbing a much easier endeavor.

"Wearing this robot has been a great help to my legs," said a tourist. "Climbing the mountain feels much easier than walking on flat ground."

This isn't the first instance that robots have been used to offer a tech-savvy enhancement to the culturally and historically significant Mount Tai. Last October, a team of four-legged robotic dogs tasked with waste collection made headlines.

Intelligent robots are becoming more common, facilitating daily life and work. These robotic products reflect the rapid development of China's robotic industry.

In 2023, China produced 7.833 million service robots, a 21.3 percent increase from the previous year. Industrial robot production reached 430,000 units, accounting for about 73 percent of the global total.

According to a recent report by the China Academy of Information and Communications Technology, humanoid robots are poised to become the next big terminal after personal computers, smartphones and new energy vehicles, potentially forming a new trillion-yuan-level market.

Broad market potential has attracted not only tech companies but also automotive firms and internet giants investing in humanoid robot projects.

Driven by these pioneers, this year will mark the beginning of mass production for humanoid robots, with significant commercial applications on the horizon, the report noted.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
