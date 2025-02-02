China firmly opposes US tariff move, vows countermeasures to safeguard interests

China is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposes the US decision to impose an additional 10-percent tariff on goods imported from China, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Sunday.

In response to the erroneous action by the United States, China will file a complaint at the World Trade Organization (WTO) and take corresponding countermeasures to firmly safeguard its rights and interests, an MOC spokesperson said in a statement.

The US unilateral imposition of extra tariff seriously violates WTO rules, the spokesperson said, noting that this move would not only fail to resolve its own problems but also disrupt normal economic and trade cooperation between the two countries.

China urges the US side to view and address its fentanyl and related issues objectively and rationally, rather than frequently using tariffs to threaten other countries, according to the statement.

The US side should correct its mistakes and work with China to meet each other halfway, the spokesperson noted, calling on the United States to face problems directly, engage in candid dialogues, strengthen cooperation, and manage differences on the basis of equality, mutual benefit and mutual respect.