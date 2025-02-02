News / Nation

China estimates 4.8 bln trips in first half of Spring Festival travel rush

A total of 4.8 billion inter-regional passenger trips were estimated to be made across China from January 14 to February 2, the first half of the 40-day Spring Festival travel rush.

The figure represents a 7.2 percent increase from the same period last year, according to a special work team established to facilitate sound operations during the Spring Festival travel rush, also known as chunyun.

Passenger flows have surged since January 30, with daily trips exceeding 300 million on January 31 and February 1, both surpassing last year's levels, according to a research and development center under the Ministry of Transport, adding that the trend is expected to continue during the holiday period.

On February 2 alone, an estimated 319.32 million trips will be made, with highways accounting for the largest share at 301.02 million trips, according to the special work team.

A record-breaking 9 billion trips are expected to be made during chunyun in 2025 that will end on February 22. The Spring Festival, an occasion for family reunions, fell on January 29 this year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
