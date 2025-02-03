News / Nation

Taiwan actress 'Big S' Barbie Hsu passes away at 48

  12:25 UTC+8, 2025-02-03
Taiwan actress, singer and television host Barbie Hsu, also known as Big S, has passed away at the age of 48.
Taiwan actress, singer and television host Barbie Hsu, also known as Big S, has passed away at the age of 48.

Her sister, Dee Hsu, confirmed through her manager that Barbie Hsu died from flu-related pneumonia while on a trip to Japan.

"I am grateful to have been her sister in this life. I will always miss her," Dee Hsu said in a statement.

According to Taiwan media, Barbie Hsu will be cremated in Japan. Her ashes will later be brought back to Taiwan by her family. The details of her memorial service are still under discussion.

Barbie Hsu is a household name in the Mandarin-speaking world, best known for her role of Dong Shan Cai in the 2001 TV series Meteor Garden. The drama became a cultural sensation, making her a household name.

Dubbed in multiple languages, Meteor Garden made Barbie Hsu a star in the Philippines, Indonesia, and Thailand.

Born on October 6, 1976, in Taiwan, Barbie Hsu first gained recognition in the 1990s alongside her younger sister Dee Barbie Hsu. The duo debuted as the pop group ASOS in 1993 before she expanded into television, becoming a celebrated variety show host.

Her work on Guess Guess Guess and 100% Entertainment from 1996 to 1998 earned her the title of "Variety Queen."

She later starred in several acclaimed TV series and films, including Meteor Garden, Corner With Love and Summer's Desire.

In 2011, Barbie Hsu married Chinese businessman Wang Xiaofei, but they divorced in 2021. Just three months later, she remarried her former boyfriend, South Korean musician DJ Koo (Koo Jun-yup), a move that attracted widespread media attention.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
