Torch relay of 9th Asian Winter Games held in Harbin

With 120 torchbearers participating, the torch relay for the 9th Asian Winter Games was held Monday in Harbin.

The 11-kilometer relay route covered several landmarks in the city, including Harbin Central Street, which has a history of more than 100 years, and the Songhua River, which runs through the city.

Harbin previously hosted the 3rd Asian Winter Games in 1996, marking China's first time hosting a continental winter sports event.

Among the spectators was 54-year-old Wang Lehui, who worked as an ice maintenance staff member at both the 3rd and 9th Asian Winter Games.

"In the past 29 years, infrastructure and facilities have improved significantly, and the development of winter sports has reached new heights," Wang said. "Harbin has become a renowned modern city with a growing global reputation."

Looking ahead to the upcoming Games, Vinod Kumar Tiwari, deputy director general of the Olympic Council of Asia, said, "We are very happy and very pleased. The organizing committee had only one year to prepare for the Games, and they've done a marvelous job."

Yu Zaiqing, an International Olympic Committee member and a torchbearer for the Harbin Games, highlighted the impact of previous events. "The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics was a driving force in expanding the winter sports population in China. The Harbin Asian Winter Games will also help promote winter sports and develop talent, leaving lasting cultural, social and sports legacies," he said.

According to organizers, the 9th Asian Winter Games will be the largest in terms of participating delegations and athletes. The opening ceremony will take place on Friday at the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition, and Sports Center.