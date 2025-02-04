China's market regulator launches probes into Google over suspected anti-monopoly law violation
13:57 UTC+8, 2025-02-04 0
China's market regulator on Tuesday said that it has launched an investigation into Google for suspected violation of the country's anti-monopoly law.
The investigation was launched in accordance with the law, the State Administration for Market Regulation said.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Zhu Ying
