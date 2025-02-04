Spring Festival boosts travel, consumption as 8-day holiday nears end

As China wraps up its 8-day Spring Festival holiday celebrating the start of the Year of the Snake, the world's second-largest economy has witnessed shopping and travel booms ignited by hundreds of millions of Chinese people's family reunions.

This year's holiday, from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4, marks the second consecutive year that people in China have experienced an extended public holiday. People flocked to tourist destinations, enjoyed cultural experiences and indulged in holiday shopping.

With a string of holiday-targeted domestic blockbusters bringing numerous moviegoers to cinemas across China, the country's film industry proved to be one of the biggest winners during this Spring Festival consumption spree.

From Jan. 29 to Feb. 3, the daily box office exceeded 1 billion yuan (US$140 million) for six consecutive days, bringing China's box office revenue for the 2025 Spring Festival holiday to 8.02 billion yuan, a new record for the same period in the country's film industry history.

Meanwhile, according to data from the China Film Administration, China's total box office in 2025, including real-time presales, has surpassed 10 billion yuan, ranking it first globally.

Notably, the films on the top of the box office chart were all domestic productions, with "Ne Zha 2," the animated sequel to the 2019 hit, earning over 3.8 billion yuan.

While cinema boomed during the holiday, so did travel and leisure activities across China. Many chose to explore the country's natural beauty and cultural heritage in person.

In China's top ski destination, Altay Prefecture, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the period from Jan. 28 to 31 saw 191,900 visitors, generating 225 million yuan in tourism revenue.

Skiing has definitely become the most popular activity in Altay during the holiday, with a record number of skiers -- over 10,000 -- visiting the Jiangjunshan ski resort on Feb. 2, marking a 23 percent increase from the previous year.

Situated at 45 to 47 degrees north latitude, Altay enjoys 170 to 180 days of snowfall annually. In mountainous areas, snow depths average 1 to 2 meters. The terrain is ideal for skiing due to vertical drops of over 1,000 meters.

"The resort offers many terrain parks and creative features suitable for all levels, making it a great place for everyone to enjoy and challenge themselves," said Zhang Zhujun, a snowboarding enthusiast at the resort.

Far to the south, the picturesque Yangshuo County, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, draws large numbers of domestic and international visitors with its unique natural scenery and rich cultural activities. From Jan. 28 to 30, the county welcomed an estimated 410,600 tourists, generating tourism revenue of 589 million yuan.

Lhasa, the capital city of southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region, has also seen a surge in visitors. From Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, the city received 1.95 million tourists, up by 20.6 percent year on year, grossing a total tourism revenue of nearly 1.76 billion yuan, a 14.75 percent year-on-year rise, according to Lhasa's municipal bureau of culture and tourism.

Travel booking platforms echoed the overall trend, with data from Fliggy, a leading online travel agency, showing a surge in bookings, especially from cities like Shanghai, Beijing and Guangzhou. International travel orders increased significantly, with international cruise bookings up more than sixfold compared to the previous year.