﻿
News / Nation

China files complaint with WTO against US tariff hikes

Xinhua
  17:51 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0
China has filed a complaint with the WTO's dispute settlement mechanism against the US decision to impose an additional 10-percent tariff on goods from China.
Xinhua
  17:51 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0

China has filed a complaint with the World Trade Organization (WTO)'s dispute settlement mechanism against the US decision to impose an additional 10-percent tariff on goods from China, the Ministry of Commerce (MOC) said Tuesday.

The move is to safeguard China's legitimate rights and interests, an MOC spokesperson said in response to media inquiries.

The US imposition of additional tariffs on Chinese products has seriously violated the WTO rules, and this egregious act is typical of unilateralism and trade protectionism, said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the US move severely undermines the rules-based multilateral trading system, erodes the foundation of China-US economic and trade cooperation, and disrupts the stability of global industrial and supply chains.

The United States has repeatedly put unilateralism above multilateralism, incurring strong condemnation from the majority of the WTO members. "China firmly opposes the US actions, and urges the US side to immediately rectify its wrongdoings," the spokesperson said.

As a staunch supporter and significant contributor to the multilateral trading system, China stands ready to work with other WTO members to address the challenges posed by unilateralism and trade protectionism to the multilateral trading system, and to safeguard the orderly and stable development of international trade, added the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Ying
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     