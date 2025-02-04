China to impose additional tariffs on certain US products starting from Feb 10

China will impose additional tariffs on certain US products starting from Feb. 10, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said on Tuesday.

The move is in accordance with the basic principles of international law, and with Chinese laws and regulations such as the tariff law, the foreign trade law and the customs law, according to a statement from the commission.

An additional 15 percent tariff will be imposed on imported coal and liquefied natural gas originating from the United States, per the statement.

Crude oil, agricultural machinery, automobiles with large displacement, and pickup trucks will be subject to additional tariffs of 10 percent, the statement said. Lists of specific products that will be subject to additional tariffs can be found in the attached documents.

For these products, corresponding tariffs will be added to the current tariff rates. Current bonded policies as well as tax reduction and exemption policies will not change, and the latest tariffs to be imposed will not be reduced or exempted, according to the statement.

On Feb. 1, the US government announced it would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on goods imported from China.