﻿
News / Nation

China to impose additional tariffs on certain US products starting from Feb 10

Xinhua
  14:41 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0
China will impose additional tariffs on certain US products starting from February 10, said the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  14:41 UTC+8, 2025-02-04       0

China will impose additional tariffs on certain US products starting from Feb. 10, the Customs Tariff Commission of the State Council said on Tuesday.

The move is in accordance with the basic principles of international law, and with Chinese laws and regulations such as the tariff law, the foreign trade law and the customs law, according to a statement from the commission.

An additional 15 percent tariff will be imposed on imported coal and liquefied natural gas originating from the United States, per the statement.

Crude oil, agricultural machinery, automobiles with large displacement, and pickup trucks will be subject to additional tariffs of 10 percent, the statement said. Lists of specific products that will be subject to additional tariffs can be found in the attached documents.

For these products, corresponding tariffs will be added to the current tariff rates. Current bonded policies as well as tax reduction and exemption policies will not change, and the latest tariffs to be imposed will not be reduced or exempted, according to the statement.

On Feb. 1, the US government announced it would impose an additional 10 percent tariff on goods imported from China.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     