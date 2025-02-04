News / Nation

China announces export controls on items related to tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum, indium

China on Tuesday announced export controls on items related to tungsten, tellurium, bismuth, molybdenum and indium, according to a statement jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce and the General Administration of Customs.

The policy comes into effect on Tuesday, according to the statement.

In response to media inquiries, an MOC spokesperson said the move is a common international practice.

As a major global producer and exporter of tungsten and other items, China has long been committed to fulfilling non-proliferation and other international obligations, and imposed export controls on specific items according to laws and based on the need to safeguard national security and interests, the spokesperson said.

The decision to include these items on the export control list reflects China's holistic approach to balancing development and security, according to the spokesperson.

This move not only serves to better protect China's national security and interests, but also enables the country to better fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, the spokesperson said, adding that it also safeguards the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.

Exports that comply with relevant regulations will be permitted, according to the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
