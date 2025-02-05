Over 1.9 bln parcels handled in China during Spring Festival holiday

News / Nation

Xinhua
  17:32 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
More than 1.9 billion parcels were handled across China during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended on Tuesday, the State Post Bureau said on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, since the start of the Spring Festival travel rush on January 14, China's postal and courier industry has collected over 8 billion parcels, a jump of 38 percent compared with the same period of 2024.

Around 8.65 billion parcels have so far been delivered during this period in 2025, a surge of 35 percent from the previous year.

The significant increase in parcel volumes reflects the vitality and potential of China's consumer market, according to the bureau.

The 2025 Spring Festival, an occasion for family reunions, fell on January 29.

