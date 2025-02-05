News / Nation

China issues blue alert for cold wave

Xinhua
  16:34 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
China's meteorological authority issued a blue alert for a cold wave on Wednesday.
Xinhua
  16:34 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0

China's meteorological authority issued a blue alert for a cold wave on Wednesday. Temperatures will plunge in most parts of the country over the next few days.

According to the National Meteorological Center, a cold wave is expected to move across China, causing temperature drops of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius in the Huanghuai region – a geographical area that encompasses parts of several provinces, including Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu and Shandong – and most parts to the north of the Huanghuai region.

The NMC said the temperature will decline by 4 to 6 degrees Celsius in most parts of the southern region.

In some regions, the temperature drop could exceed 10 degrees Celsius, it added.

The NMC also issued a yellow alert for strong winds, saying that from Wednesday to Thursday, powerful winds are expected to hit some areas in the Xizang Autonomous Region, Qinghai Province, Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, and the northern region, as well as parts of the Bohai Sea, the Yellow Sea, the East Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the Bashi Channel, and the South China Sea.

China has a four-tier color-coded weather warning system, with red representing the most severe warning, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     