5.0-magnitude quake hits China's Xinjiang: CENC

A 5.0-magnitude earthquake jolted Kuqa City in Aksu Prefecture of northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region at 7:42am Wednesday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 41.23 degrees north latitude and 83.74 degrees east longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.