Historic high Spring Festival holiday box office displays China's consumption vitality

China's film industry set a new record during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, as the box office for the period from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 reached a staggering 9.51 billion yuan (US$1.33 billion), the China Film Administration announced Wednesday.

The number of moviegoers also soared, with 187 million people attending theaters during the holiday, marking both a box office and attendance milestone.

The Spring Festival, traditionally a peak and lucrative period for moviegoing, saw fierce competition among major releases. This year, the Spring Festival holiday was extended by one day to eight days, running from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4.

"The historic high box office of the Spring Festival holiday reflects the high-quality development in domestic films and highlights the strong recognition of Chinese traditional culture among audiences," said Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Association.

"It also indicates vibrant consumption during the holiday as well as the consumers' confidence in domestic productions," he added.