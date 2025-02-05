News / Nation

Historic high Spring Festival holiday box office displays China's consumption vitality

  18:14 UTC+8, 2025-02-05       0
People walk past a movie poster at a cinema in Shenyang, northeast China's Liaoning Province, Feb. 4, 2025.

China's film industry set a new record during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, as the box office for the period from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4 reached a staggering 9.51 billion yuan (US$1.33 billion), the China Film Administration announced Wednesday.

The number of moviegoers also soared, with 187 million people attending theaters during the holiday, marking both a box office and attendance milestone.

The Spring Festival, traditionally a peak and lucrative period for moviegoing, saw fierce competition among major releases. This year, the Spring Festival holiday was extended by one day to eight days, running from Jan. 28 to Feb. 4.

"The historic high box office of the Spring Festival holiday reflects the high-quality development in domestic films and highlights the strong recognition of Chinese traditional culture among audiences," said Rao Shuguang, president of the China Film Critics Association.

"It also indicates vibrant consumption during the holiday as well as the consumers' confidence in domestic productions," he added.

People watch a film at a cinema in Feidong County, Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 3, 2025.

People line up as they wait to watch a film at a cinema in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 3, 2025.

People are seen at a cinema in Xicheng District of Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 3, 2025.

People walk out of a movie screening room at a cinema in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 3, 2025.

People line up to have their tickets checked at a cinema in Zunhua City, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 3, 2025.

People take selfies in front of a film poster at a cinema in Fuyang City, east China's Anhui Province, Feb. 3, 2025.

Parents with their children claim tickets at a cinema in Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin, Feb. 3, 2025.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
