China sees 6.3% growth in cross-border trips during Spring Festival holiday
12:34 UTC+8, 2025-02-05 0
China recorded 14.37 million cross-border trips during the Spring Festival holiday, 6.3 percent more than a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
12:34 UTC+8, 2025-02-05 0
China recorded 14.37 million cross-border trips during the Spring Festival holiday, 6.3 percent more than a year earlier, official data showed on Wednesday.
According to statistics released by the National Immigration Administration, China saw 958,000 cross-border trips made by foreigners during the holiday, up 22.9 percent from the previous year.
The Spring Festival holiday ran from January 28 through February 4 this year.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
Special Reports