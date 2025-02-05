China sees record 501 million domestic trips during 2025 Spring Festival holiday

China witnessed a record 501 million domestic tourist trips during the eight-day Spring Festival holiday that ended on Tuesday, up 5.9 percent year on year, according to data released by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism on Wednesday.

Tourists spent over 677 billion yuan (US$94.43 billion) on their domestic holiday trips during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, a 7 percent year-on-year increase, data showed.

Fueled by the Spring Festival's inclusion on the UNESCO intangible cultural heritage list in December 2024, China experienced a booming cultural and tourism market during this year's holiday – with multiple indicators, such as the number of trips and total expenditure, reaching record highs.

The Spring Festival is China's most important festival, featuring a rich array of traditions and celebrations that mark the end of the old year and the joyful arrival of the new one.