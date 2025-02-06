News / Nation

'Ne Zha 2' becomes China's all-time top-grossing film

Animated feature "Ne Zha 2" has surpassed 2021 war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" to become the highest-grossing film of all time in China.
Children point to a poster of Ne Zha 2 at a cinema in Linyi, Shandong Province, on February 4, 2025.

Animated feature "Ne Zha 2" has surpassed 2021 war epic "The Battle at Lake Changjin" to become the highest-grossing film of all time in China.

As of 1:25pm Thursday, this animated blockbuster's box office revenue had exceeded 5.77 billion yuan (US$804.84 million), achieving the milestone in just eight days and five hours, according to ticketing platforms Maoyan and Beacon.

With projections now pointing toward a final total of 9.4 to 9.5 billion yuan, "Ne Zha 2" is firmly cemented as the top-grossing film in China's cinematic history.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
