Xi meets Thai PM

  16:01 UTC+8, 2025-02-06       0
Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing on Thursday.
Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra, who is on an official visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on February 6, 2025.

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of Thailand Paetongtarn Shinawatra in Beijing on Thursday.

Noting that China appreciates Thailand's efforts and effective measures to combat online gambling and telecom fraud, Xi said that both sides should continue to strengthen law enforcement, security and judicial cooperation to safeguard the safety of people's lives and property, and maintain the smooth exchanges and cooperation among regional countries.

Paetongtarn said Thailand is willing to strengthen law enforcement cooperation with China and other neighboring countries, and take resolute and effective measures to crack down on cross-border crimes including online gambling and telecom fraud.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
