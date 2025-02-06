China to further crack down on online gambling, telecom fraud with relevant countries: FM spokesperson

China will beef up law enforcement cooperation with relevant countries to crack down on online gambling and telecom fraud, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said on Wednesday.

On the recent string of cross-border telecom fraud and other vicious cases along the Thailand-Myanmar border, China attaches great importance to it and made persistent effort to ask relevant countries to jointly find solutions through consultation, Lin made the remarks at a regular news briefing in response to a related query.

"China welcomes the robust measures by relevant country. We stand ready to work with Thailand and other countries to beef up law enforcement cooperation, crack down on online gambling and telecom fraud, protect the safety of Chinese citizens overseas and their lawful rights and interests, and keep normal cross-border exchanges between China and relevant countries in order," said the spokesperson.