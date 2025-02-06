A glimpse of Harbin's preparations for 2025 Asian Winter Games
Harbin is gearing up for the 2025 Asian Winter Games with vibrant decorations, well-placed service stations, and stunning ice sculptures. The city is ready to offer athletes and visitors an unforgettable experience, showcasing its winter charm and hospitality.
