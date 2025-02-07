﻿
News / Nation

Chinese museums receive about 72.65 mln visits during Spring Festival week

Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0
Museums across China received approximately 72.65 million visits from January 29 to February 4 this year, the first seven days of the Chinese New Year.
Xinhua
  21:25 UTC+8, 2025-02-07       0

Museums across China received approximately 72.65 million visits from January 29 to February 4 this year, the first seven days of the Chinese New Year, according to data released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Friday.

The average daily number of visits increased by 12.84 percent compared to the previous year, the NCHA added.

In addition, the country's 55 national archaeological site parks recorded nearly 5.17 million visits during the same period.

China has experienced a steady rise in museum visits in recent years. By the end of August 2024, the country had 6,833 officially registered museums – covering history, art, science, archaeology, and more.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     