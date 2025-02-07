Chinese museums receive about 72.65 mln visits during Spring Festival week

Museums across China received approximately 72.65 million visits from January 29 to February 4 this year, the first seven days of the Chinese New Year, according to data released by the National Cultural Heritage Administration on Friday.

The average daily number of visits increased by 12.84 percent compared to the previous year, the NCHA added.

In addition, the country's 55 national archaeological site parks recorded nearly 5.17 million visits during the same period.

China has experienced a steady rise in museum visits in recent years. By the end of August 2024, the country had 6,833 officially registered museums – covering history, art, science, archaeology, and more.