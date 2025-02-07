Xi hosts welcome banquet for VIPs attending opening ceremony of Asian Winter Games
11:55 UTC+8, 2025-02-07 0
Chinese President Xi Jinping and his wife, Peng Liyuan, on Friday hosted a welcome banquet in China's northeastern city of Harbin for international dignitaries who are here to attend the opening ceremony of the 9th Asian Winter Games.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Wang Qingchu
