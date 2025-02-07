China adopts multiple measures as cold wave grips nation

Local authorities in China have taken swift actions to safeguard public safety and ensure daily supplies, as large parts of the country remain under the grip of a cold wave, with central and eastern regions set to reach their lowest temperatures of the season.

The National Meteorological Center renewed a blue alert for a cold wave on Friday, saying that from Friday to Saturday, a cold wave is expected to sweep across China, causing temperature drops in parts of the northwest and northern regions, the Huanghuai region (including Henan, Anhui, Jiangsu, and Shandong), most parts of the southern region, the Qinghai-Xizang Plateau and the western Sichuan plateau. In some regions, the temperature could drop by more than 10 degrees Celsius.

As the cold wave sweeps through east China's Shandong Province, temperatures have plummeted. Local authorities have taken measures including ensuring power supply and protecting agricultural production.

Early in the morning, Wu Binbin, director of a power supply station in Jinan, the capital of Shandong, and his team patrolled the 10kV power line to prevent ice-related issues.

Moving through mountains and forests, they carefully inspected each pole, tower, and power line for damage, rust, or loose components.

"The safe and stable operation of power lines is crucial for keeping homes lit and warm. No risk can be overlooked," Wu said.

The latest cold snap has also strained Shandong's agricultural production. In Shouguang, a major vegetable production base, local agricultural experts have been providing technical guidance at planting bases and inside greenhouses.

Liu Chunxiang, an agricultural expert from Shouguang's Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, outlined key measures to mitigate the impact of the temperature drop.

"The drainage channels around the greenhouses must be cleared, and the greenhouses and thermal insulation blankets should be reinforced," Liu said.

Shouguang's greenhouses have now evolved to integrate advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, and 5G. Intelligent temperature control, automated ventilation, and supplemental lighting systems are crucial for mitigating the impact of extreme weather.

Shouguang has 600,000 mu (about 40,000 hectares) of facility-based vegetable cultivation, with an annual output of 4.5 million tons.

On Thursday, Beijing experienced its most severe cold wave since the start of winter.

Beijing's transport sector has implemented measures to ensure safe travel amid strong winds and low temperatures. Subway services switched to manual operation, while buses on mountainous and highway routes reduced their speeds.

In southwest China's Guizhou Province, transportation authorities have implemented various measures to respond to potential snowfall or freezing rain.

As of 7am, Friday, 13 sections of expressways and national and provincial roads across the province were temporarily closed due to icy conditions, and 12 toll stations were closed.

The impact of the cold wave is expected to ease by the weekend.