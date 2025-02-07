China's railway passenger trips exceed 300 mln during ongoing Spring Festival travel rush

China's railways have handled over 300 million passenger trips during the ongoing 40-day Spring Festival travel rush, the China Railway said on Friday.

As of Thursday, the country's railway passenger trips during this period had reached 310 million, according to China Railway.

Railway passenger trips on Thursday alone totaled 15.14 million, data revealed.

Railway departments across the country have allocated transportation capacity scientifically, strengthened travel services, and ensured that passengers have safe, orderly, and comfortable journeys.

Chinese authorities expect an unprecedented 9 billion inter-regional trips during this year's Spring Festival travel rush.

This travel surge, the world's largest annual human migration, kicked off on January 14 and will continue through February 22 this year.