'Paw-sengers' aboard thanks to more pet-friendly airlines

On a crisp winter morning, a French bulldog named Da Vinci touched down at east China's Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport along with his owner surnamed Liu, after a 2.5-hour flight from Guangzhou in south China. For the first time, the energetic puppy didn't have to endure the stress of cargo-hold travel.

Instead, it sat comfortably in a designated pet seat beside its human companion. "It costs an extra 1,000 yuan (US$139.48), about the same as a child's ticket, but having him with me made the trip home for the Chinese Lunar New Year much happier," Liu said.

Da Vinci's journey is part of a growing trend in China's aviation sector. Airlines and airports are offering innovative services to cater to the country's expanding pet-owner community.

From dedicated pet lounges to in-cabin travel options, the industry is redefining what it means to be pet-friendly, driven by surging demand for animal companions.

This year's Spring Festival travel rush, which began on January 14, saw China Southern Airlines launch its upgraded "Pets in Cabin" service on select routes, including the round flights between Guangzhou and Shanghai.

For an additional fee, passengers can now reserve exclusive pet seats. Each flight accommodates up to two small cats or dogs in the cabin. During the first week of the holiday season, the airline transported over 400 pets departing from Guangzhou — with around 35 percent of in-cabin pets opting for dedicated pet seats.

Hainan Airlines, a pioneer in pet-in-cabin services since 2018, resumed its "Pet in Cabin" program in 2022 after a pandemic-induced pause. By November 2024, the carrier had transported more than 10,000 pets in-cabin across trips involving 27 major cities, including Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen.

Its subsidiary, Lucky Air, introduced similar services in May 2024. Strict protocols ensure hygiene and safety as pets must wear clothing, muzzles and diapers — and are required to remain in carriers during flights.

While in-cabin services grab headlines, airlines are also competing to improve traditional "live pet cargo" experiences. In 2018, Sichuan Airlines debuted "Pet Airfare," a premium service featuring climate-controlled holding areas, GPS tracking and door-to-door transportation.

Meanwhile, Shenzhen Bao'an International Airport opened China's first dedicated pet lounge in 2024 — a spacious facility equipped with air quality monitors, species-specific zones and play areas.

"When I had to send my husky, Qiqi, back to Hebei, the staff fed her, took her on walks, and let us video chat. It was a huge relief," said its owner surnamed Zhang.

These initiatives are responses to what is a booming market. According to an industry white paper, the value of China's urban pet (dog and cat) sector reached 300.2 billion yuan in 2024, up 7.5 percent year-on-year, and featuring a nationwide pet population of over 120 million. Owners increasingly prioritize professional services, cleanliness and digital convenience — trends that airlines and airports are eager to tap.

Notably, nationwide sales of pet travel carriers, collapsible bowls, noise-reducing muzzles and GPS trackers have skyrocketed.

"As 'fur babies' have become part of many families, they require more thoughtful care and services, making this a market with great potential," said an official from Shenzhen Airport.

What started as a small service has now become a sign of China's shifting view on pets, with "furry children" no longer an afterthought but valued passengers in their own right. For the aviation industry, this change is not just about kindness but is also a smart move in a market that's set to grow, according to industry insiders.