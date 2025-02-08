China's top procuratorate orders arrest of former national political advisor

China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP) has ordered the arrest of Li Weiwei, a former national political advisor, for suspected bribe-taking.

Li's case was investigated by the National Commission of Supervision before being handed over to prosecutors, the SPP said in a statement on Saturday.

Li is a former deputy head of the Committee on Population, Resources and Environment under the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.