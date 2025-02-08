China, India agree to resume direct flights

Good news for travelers and cultural enthusiasts alike!

China and India have agreed to restart direct flights between the two countries, making it easier than ever to explore both nations, according to an announcement on the website of China's foreign ministry.

The announcement came after a diplomatic meeting in Beijing between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Sun Weidong and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on January 27.

The decision to relaunch direct flights is part of a broader effort to strengthen ties between the two countries, with plans to improve communication and cooperation in various areas.

This agreement means faster and more convenient travel for business, tourism and even media exchange, as both sides promised to make it easier for journalists to move between China and India.

But that's not all. The two countries are also celebrating a milestone – 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations!

To celebrate this special occasion, they're planning a series of exciting cultural exchanges.

Expect everything from media collaborations to think tank discussions and even more opportunities for people-to-people connections.

For those with a spiritual side, there's also some exciting news. Indian pilgrims will soon be able to make the sacred journey to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar in China's Xizang once again, with both sides working out the details.