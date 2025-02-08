Two rescued after landslide in southwest China
16:33 UTC+8, 2025-02-08
Two people have been rescued after a landslide occurred in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Saturday, local emergency management bureau said.
The landslide took place at about 11:50 a.m. in Jinping Village, Junlian County in the city of Yibin, burying several houses and trapping people.
Rescue forces have rushed to the scene and further information is being confirmed.
