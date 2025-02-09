7.6-magnitude earthquake hits region north to Honduras: CENC
A 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck the region north to Honduras at 7:23am Sunday (Beijing Time), according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).
The epicenter was monitored at 17.75 degrees north latitude and 82.45 degrees west longitude. The quake struck at a depth of 10 km, said a report issued by the CENC.
