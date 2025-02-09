Ice and fire combine to stir the emotions

The highly anticipated opening ceremony of the Asian Winter Games was short, but spectacular.



The weather was extremely cold, but everyone involved felt the warmth and passion.

"It created a unique contrast by placing the lighting ceremony at the world's largest ice and snow theme park, allowing the audience to feel warmth and vigor in the midst of the ice and snow," Zhou Wei, deputy director of the ceremonies and events department of the Games' organizing committee said at a news conference that followed the opening ceremony on Friday.

The design of the cauldron, in the shape of a blooming lilac flower, was selected from 32 design proposals and was completed by a team from the Academy of Arts and Design at Tsinghua University.

"They drew inspiration from Harbin's city flower," said Zhou. "Based on Harbin's spirit and ice and snow culture, the design team integrated the curves of the resilient and elegant lilac flower with the pure and peaceful symbolism of the snowflake, reflecting the city's open and inclusive embrace."

The flame burns at the center of a giant snowflake Ferris wheel, symbolizing "Love among Asia", echoing the "Dream of Winter" conveyed by the torch relay and perfectly interpreting the theme of the Games.

"The moment the giant snowflake Ferris wheel radiated with fire and fireworks erupted outward, it produced an enduring image of the ceremony," said Zhou. "This winter, the Harbin Ice and Snow World was specially designed with representative buildings from various countries and regions in Asia, fully embodying the Games' theme."

The performance venue for the opening and closing ceremonies — the Harbin International Conference, Exhibition and Sports Center — is an existing venue that was renovated and upgraded to meet the needs of the two events.

"The opening ceremony stage incorporates multiple functions, such as a performance area and flag stand, creating a good viewing experience in a limited space, fully embodying simplicity without being plain, and grandeur without being extravagant," said Zhou.