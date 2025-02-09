News / Nation

One dead, 28 missing after landslide in SW China

  18:51 UTC+8, 2025-02-09
As of 11 am Sunday, a landslide in southwest China's Sichuan Province had left one person dead, 28 missing and two injured, local authorities said.
The landslide occurred at 11:50 am on Saturday in Jinping Village, which is located in Junlian County in the city of Yibin.

The province has mobilized 949 personnel from the armed police, firefighting, emergency response, transportation, medical, telecommunication, and other forces to carry out or assist the rescue efforts.

Over 200 rescue vehicles and equipment, including excavators, fire engines and ambulances, have been deployed for on-site rescue operations. The search and rescue efforts are being carried out in 10 grid zones.

A total of 360 people in 95 households have been evacuated. Temporary shelters have been set up, with 162 individuals currently resettled on a household basis.

