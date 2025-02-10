﻿
News / Nation

China grants visa-free entry to ASEAN tour groups visiting Xishuangbanna

Xinhua
  15:28 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0
China allows tour groups from ASEAN countries to visit Xishuangbanna in southwestern Yunnan Province, free of visa, for up to six days.
Xinhua
  15:28 UTC+8, 2025-02-10       0

China released on Monday a new visa relaxation policy, allowing tour groups from ASEAN countries to visit Xishuangbanna, a popular tourist destination in the country's southwestern Yunnan Province, visa free for up to six days.

This move is aimed at boosting tourism in southwest China. It is also expected to expand opening up, promote personnel exchanges and help deepen the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, the National Immigration Administration (NIA) said in a statement.

The NIA added that tourist groups from ASEAN countries organized by Chinese travel agencies can enter Xishuangbanna via the Xishuangbanna Gasa International Airport, the Mohan railway port and the Mohan highway port.

ASEAN, or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, groups Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam.

China has continued easing its visa policies to boost opening up and people-to-people exchanges, allowing more foreign travelers and business people to visit the country visa free. So far, China has established comprehensive mutual visa exemptions with 25 countries, implemented unilateral visa-free policies for 38 countries, and transit visa-free policies for 54 countries.

Thanks to visa-free policies and facilitation measures, more foreign travelers visited China during the 2025 Spring Festival holiday, which ran from January 28 to February 4.

According to the NIA, China recorded 958,000 cross-border trips made by foreigners during the holiday — up 22.9 percent compared with the Spring Festival holiday last year.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Xishuangbanna
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     