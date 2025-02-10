China tightens public security camera management for privacy protection

China on Monday made public a new set of regulations to better protect personal privacy while safeguarding public security.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang has signed a State Council decree to issue the regulations, which comprise 34 articles and will come into effect on April 1.

The regulations aim to govern the management of public security video image information systems, maintain public safety, and protect personal privacy and rights and interests of personal information, according to the regulations.

Public security video systems refer to systems that collect, transmit, display and store video image information related to public safety, read the regulations.

The regulations stipulate that the construction and utilization of such systems must neither pose a threat to national security or public interests, nor encroach upon the legitimate rights and interests of individuals or organizations.

According to the regulations, the installation of cameras and related facilities inside guest rooms or private compartments in hotels and restaurants is prohibited. Additionally, the installation of cameras is banned in student dormitories, public bathrooms, washrooms, changing rooms, fitting rooms, and other areas where it is possible to photograph, peep, or eavesdrop on the privacy of others, read the regulations.

The regulations specify that product and service providers of public security video systems shall not install malicious programs, and clearly require that prominent warning signs should be set up at the camera installation sites.

The management units of public security video systems shall fulfill their responsibilities for the safe operation of the systems, as well as their obligations to safeguard cybersecurity and data security and to protect personal information, read the document.

According to the document, the management units shall protect state secrets, commercial secrets, personal privacy and personal information when using video image information.

It also prohibited the provision or public dissemination of video image information collected by public security video systems, illegally intruding into or controlling the system, or unlawfully obtaining data from it by any organization or individual.