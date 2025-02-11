Bullet train driver witnesses development of hometown's transportation infrastructure

Lu Jinsheng and his wife attend the launching event of the Guizhou section of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in Guiyang north station in Guiyang, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 8, 2023. Lu Jinsheng, a young bullet train driver on the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway, hails from Yundong Township in Duyun City, which lies along this very route. Since the inauguration of the Guiyang-Nanning high-speed railway in 2023, Lu has been piloting trains with a designed speed of 350 kilometers per hour, through the vast mountains and lengthy tunnels of Guizhou and Guangxi. His work not only provides a swift travel option for residents along the railway but also brings a steady stream of tourists to his hometown.

From a village boy to a high-speed train driver, Lu has witnessed the dramatic transformation of his hometown's transportation infrastructure, from muddy paths and cement roads to expressways and high-speed railways.