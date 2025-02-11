﻿
News / Nation

China's ex-vice justice minister indicted for bribery

Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2025-02-11       0
Liu Zhiqiang, a former vice minister of justice, has been indicted for suspected bribery-taking, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Tuesday.
Xinhua
  18:41 UTC+8, 2025-02-11       0

Liu Zhiqiang, a former vice minister of justice, has been indicted for suspected bribery-taking, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Tuesday.

Liu, also a former member of the Ministry of Justice's leading Party members group, allegedly took advantage of his various positions to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted an especially huge amount of money and valuables, according to the SPP.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.

Following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Wuhu City in east China's Anhui Province filed Liu's case with the city's intermediate people's court.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     