China's ex-vice justice minister indicted for bribery

Liu Zhiqiang, a former vice minister of justice, has been indicted for suspected bribery-taking, China's Supreme People's Procuratorate said on Tuesday.

Liu, also a former member of the Ministry of Justice's leading Party members group, allegedly took advantage of his various positions to seek benefits for others and illegally accepted an especially huge amount of money and valuables, according to the SPP.

Prosecutors had informed the defendant of his legal rights, interrogated him and listened to the defense counsel's arguments.

Following the conclusion of an investigation by the National Commission of Supervision, the People's Procuratorate of Wuhu City in east China's Anhui Province filed Liu's case with the city's intermediate people's court.